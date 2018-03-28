Jordan announces 2018 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced the 2018 Congressional Art Contest and encouraged high school students in the Fourth Congressional District to submit their best artwork.

The competition is open to all high school students living in Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District.

Entries must be received by Jordan’s district office (3121 W. Elm Plaza, Lima, OH 45805) by Wednesday, April 25, at 4 p.m. in order to participate in the district-wide competition. The district winner will be announced at a reception hosted by Jordan at the Marysville Art League’s Houston House on Friday, May 4, at 5 p.m.

The district winner’s artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year, along with winners from across the country. For more information, visit jordan.house.gov

Submitted bythe office of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

