Marysville theater group to stage ‘Once Upon A Mattress’

MARYSVILLE- Silver Scene Players (SSP) is rendering an unconventional tale of The Princess and the Pea with its spring production, Once Upon a Mattress. This musical comedy marks the community theater’s ninth production and second musical. SSP is partnering with the United Way of Union County to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the Youth Education Arts and Recreation Grant Fund.

Once Upon a Mattress features a gawky princess who competes for the hand of a prince. Unfortunately, the prince’s mother is a domineering queen who has declared that her son marry a “true” princess. This farcical fairy tale will carry its audience on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic. The princess of this rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance has been played by Carrol Burnett; and the musical itself has had three television adaptations and was nominated for several Tony awards.

Performance dates are April 6-7 at 7 p.m., and April 8 at 2 p.m. All performances will be staged at Union County Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 233 W. 6th St., Marysville.

Tickets for Once Upon a Mattress can be purchased at www.silversceneplayers.com on the “tickets” page; or, at the Union County Veterans Memorial Auditorium box office the days of the show.

Silver Scene Players

This production of Once Upon a Mattress marks the beginning of the 6th season of Silver Scene Players. The Silver Scene Players mission is bringing the joy of theater to the community in order to give back by supporting local non-profit organizations. The theater company contributes all proceeds generated from its productions to local non-profits. In addition to its main spring and fall productions, SSP produces other performances throughout the community in support of new works, historical community events and local companies.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Silver Scene Players.

Submitted by the Silver Scene Players.