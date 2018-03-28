Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites everyone to its annual dinner, meeting and business expo at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at the Grimes Center on Urbana University’s campus. The event will include a business expo featuring Chamber member businesses, silent and live auctions, and a recap of Chamber activities and initiatives in 2017. Urbana native and comic magician Michael Kent will be the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.

The cost to attend the event is $50 per person, $95 per couple, and $360 for a table of eight. Reservations may be made online by selecting the “Annual Dinner, Expo & Auction” link under the Membership tab on champaignohio.com. Interested parties can also reserve their seats by emailing info@champaignohio.com or by calling 937-653-5764.

The Chamber is accepting nominations through March 30 for the annual Simon Award and Volunteer of the Year Award, both of which will be presented during the annual meeting. The Simon Award is presented to a person or organization that has significantly contributed to improving the quality of life of Champaign County. The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes a community member who has made significant contributions to a local organization or the community at large. Nomination forms for the Simon and Volunteer of the Year awards can be found on the Chamber website, champaignohio.com. Forms also may be obtained by calling 937-653-5764 or e-mailing info@champaignohio.com.

Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess addresses the crowd at the 2017 annual dinner.

Simon and Volunteer of the Year awards announced at annual dinner

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

