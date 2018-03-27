Ohio News Briefs

$1.27 million settlement proposed in State Fair death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed $1.27 million settlement has been announced with the family of an 18-year-old killed in an accident last year at the Ohio State Fair.

Court documents show the parents of Tyler Jarrell would receive $870,000, and the rest will go toward attorney fees and funeral costs.

Jarrell died and seven others were injured when the Fire Ball ride broke apart at the fair July 26. Dutch manufacturer KMG previously said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam.

An attorney for Jarrell’s estate says the proposal is only a partial settlement with the ride’s owner and two companies that inspected the ride. The family is continuing their case against KMG and other defendants.

The settlement requires a judge’s approval. A court hearing is scheduled for April 18.

Police: Woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.

Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Arriving officers reported the 54-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, with slurred speech and unsteadiness on her feet.

The woman was arrested for drunkenness and transported to county jail.

Another company rejected as a medical pot grower sues Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Another company that was passed over as a grower for Ohio’s new medical marijuana program is suing the state.

Ohio Releaf LLC says the state promised applicants an appeals hearing if they weren’t chosen for the program, but alleges that officials are trying to “run out the clock” on the process.

Cleveland.com reports that those hearings were put on hold after the state discovered errors in how applicants were judged.

Ohio Releaf’s suit says the delay may prevent it from appealing the decision before it’s too late. The company also says the state is improperly withholding public records about the selection process.

Three other lawsuits have already been filed challenging the selection of 24 applicants to grow medical marijuana.

The Ohio Department of Commerce declined to comment on pending litigation.

Grand jury won’t indict 2 police officers who shot black man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two police officers who shot and killed a black man in Ohio’s capital city last summer won’t face criminal charges.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a Franklin County jury has declined to indict officers Samuel James and Marc Johnson. Authorities say they shot 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones on July 7, 2017, in Columbus. He died of his wounds three days later.

Police say Jones can be seen on body camera video reaching for a gun in his waistband before he was shot. His sister said she thinks Jones was trying to toss the gun.

The grand jury reached its decision Friday. Police will conduct an internal review to determine whether the officers followed department policy.

Jones’ family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officers.

Officer disciplined after teen’s police car suicide

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A police officer has been disciplined in connection with a 17-year-old who fatally shot himself in the back seat of a police cruiser in Ohio.

According to a disciplinary letter, Officer Devin Ray failed to thoroughly search Xavier McMullen before putting him in the back of a patrol car Aug. 25. Ray has been docked three days pay for violating the department’s transportation and prisoner control procedure.

Akron police say McMullen and two 18-year-old men were arrested as suspects in an armed robbery. The suspects were placed in separate cruisers.

A gunshot rang out as officers continued to investigate the robbery, and police returned to find McMullen dead with a gun lying next to his body.

The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.