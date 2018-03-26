Urbana U. Shooting Sports to host clinic

The Urbana University Shooting Sports Club announced the 4th Annual Women on Target Instructional Shooting Clinic will be held on Saturday, April 21, at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Range in Urbana.

The event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., is co-hosted by the UU Shooting Club, National Rifle Association, Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports, Western Ohio Personal Safety and Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Participants will learn how to shoot pistol, rifle, black powder and archery; however, there are only 32 spots available for registration. The cost for attending the clinic is $10, which includes the use of firearms, targets and ammunition.

A light lunch will also be provided and the event will be held rain or shine. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register early.

Registration forms can be obtained by contacting UU Shooting Sports Coach Ken McCabe at (937) 869-3103 or via email at kenneth.mccabe@urbana.edu.

Information from Urbana University.

