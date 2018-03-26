Mercy Health-Urbana Wound Care Center recognized

Mercy Health – Urbana Wound Care Center announced that it received a national award for exceptional wound care from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

Urbana Wound Care Center, 1430 E. U.S. Route 36, Suite B, Urbana, received the Robert A. Warriner, III Center of Excellence 2017 award. To earn this honor, a center must achieve outstanding clinical outcomes for 24 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of 91 percent in less than 31 median days.

“This is the second successive year that Healogics has recognized Urbana Wound Care Center as a Center of Excellence. While our team is thrilled with the recognition, this is great news for our patients, who can feel confident about the quality of our advanced wound care therapies, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which is clinically shown to increase the healing process,” said Steven E. Conkel, MD, M.S., F.A.C.S., Medical Director of the Wound Care Center.

The Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 centers and it has access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. Mercy Health’s Wound Care Centers offer highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to Mercy Health’s award-winning wound care centers.

For more information on the services available from Mercy Health’s Wound Care Centers, contact:

Mercy Health – Urbana Wound Care Center, 937-523-9700

Mercy Health – Springfield Wound Care Center, 937-523-9170

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage more than 500 Wound Care Centers® in the nation and see nearly 300,000 patients per year through a connected network of centers, partner hospitals, academic medical centers, patients and families. Leveraging its scale and experience, Healogics utilizes an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing in treating an underserved and growing patient population. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com or to find a Wound Care Center near you, please call 1-800-373-HEAL (4325).

