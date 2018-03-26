Ohio News Briefs

Kasich seeks federal disaster relief after Ohio River floods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair critical infrastructure.

In a letter to the Republican president Monday, Kasich said last month’s severe weather caused an estimated $44 million in damage to roads, bridges and public buildings. State highways saw another $20 million in damage.

Kasich, who issued a state emergency Feb. 24, told Trump extensive engineering and design work required before many projects can begin will mean prolonged road closures, extensive detours and dangerous travel conditions.

The request seeks federal funding for Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Noble, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.

Before Walmart shooting, dispatcher said man had ‘bullets’

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Court filings about the fatal police shooting of a black shopper in an Ohio Walmart indicate a dispatcher told officers the man was loading a weapon with “bullets,” even though a 911 caller hadn’t specified ammunition. The man actually was carrying an air rifle picked up from a shelf.

The Dayton Daily News reports the dispatcher’s deposition offers the first public record of her perspective on the August 2014 shooting of 22-year-old John Crawford III at the Beavercreek Walmart.

When questioned nearly two years later, the dispatcher said a 911 caller indicated a man was loading a weapon, and she assumed that meant bullets. She said she realized her assumption but didn’t immediately clarify that to police.

Her deposition was included in recent filings in a lawsuit over Crawford’s death.

Meals on Wheels group receives $5 million donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The central Ohio Meals on Wheels Program has received an anonymous $5 million donation.

The Columbus Dispatch reports LifeCare Alliance received the donation in the form of a challenge grant. This means the donor will match new or increased gifts to the group’s endowment fund up to $5 million.

LifeCare President and CEO Chuck Gehring says the group has about $6 million in endowment funds today. The campaign has collected $300,000 as of Sunday evening.

The funding is much needed, as LifeCare’s government funding has decreased about 20 percent since 2001 while its clients increased from 7,500 to about 20,000 in the same period.

Gehring says the group provides 5,000 meals daily to the elderly and chronically ill in central Ohio.

Baby sitter accused of abusing child charged with murder

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwestern Ohio baby sitter accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl who died last week has been charged with murder.

Butler County’s prosecutor said Monday that the grand jury on Friday also indicted Lindsay Partin on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangering in Hannah Wesche’s death.

The 36-year-old Partin was arrested this month on assault and child endangering charges after authorities responded to her home in Hanover Township for an unconscious child. They said they found Hannah unresponsive, with labored breathing and bruises.

She was hospitalized in Hamilton County, where the coroner’s office says she died March 18.

Butler County sheriff’s officials have said Partin allegedly struck the child.

A message was left Monday for Partin’s attorney. No publicly listed phone number could be found for Partin.

Tech giants partner with community college for job programs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Apple, IBM and Microsoft are partnering with a Cleveland-area community college to create better training for information technology jobs.

The tech giants are partnering with Cuyahoga Community College with the aim of filling a need for middle-skill jobs — positions that require more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree.

Cleveland.com reports each company will bring different resources to the partnership, with IBM helping to create an online and in-person learning program, and Apple giving faculty and students access to its development data.

Microsoft will provide $10,000 in grant money to assist companies in hiring graduates of the “Cleveland Codes” program.

Cuyahoga Community College has long had a partnership with Cisco Systems Inc., which offers certification programs.