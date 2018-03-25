Looking Back – Fly-in & Grace Fern Heck

This is a photo (#0100) taken Oct. 24, 1934, of World War I Aviator Jimmy Mattern and an Urbana civic group. The group is next to the airplane Mattern flew into Urbana. He was touring under the sponsorship of the Pure Oil Co. At that time Urbana did not yet have an airport, so he landed in a pasture south of Urbana. County Prosecutor Grace Fern Heck represented county government. She was the first woman in the state to serve as prosecuting attorney. Also she was Ohio’s first female municipal court judge. On her right is W.W. Rock, mayor of Urbana, and on her left is Mattern. Also in the photo is Warren Grimes (3rd from the left). Perhaps this event prompted him to consider establishing an airport in Urbana. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell Champaign County’s History. The Society operates on donations and dues and has a free public museum of history at East Lawn Avenue in Urbana.

