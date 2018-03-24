Design blood donation campaign to win scholarship

DAYTON – Troy’s Aliya Stine hoped her “Be The Red” design would win a Lead The Way Scholarship, but she never guessed it would become the T-shirt worn by high school blood donors across the region. For “Be The Red” to be a winner, the first step was to apply.

Area high school seniors with clever campaign ideas for encouraging blood donations have until Friday, April 20, to enter the 2018 Community Blood Center/Vectren Lead The Way Creative Scholarship competition.

The $5,000 Lead The Way scholarship program is supported by a grant from Vectren. CBC and Vectren annually award $1,000 in college tuition assistance to five graduating, college-bound seniors whose high school hosts a CBC blood drive.

Scholarship applicants are challenged to design a winning marketing campaign for a high school blood drive. They must craft an original theme or slogan, explain why it would encourage students to donate, and creatively express the theme with conventional marketing techniques or innovative, artistic methods.

Aliya’s 2017 “Be The Red” theme combined patriotism and unity with the common bond of blood donations. She designed a waving U.S. flag with three red stripes, the others white and gray, and the slogan “Without You There’s Only White and Blue – Be The Red.”

“Be The Red” is the CBC T-shirt given to all students who register to donate at high school blood drives this spring.

“It will be awesome to see people wearing it and being able to see it come to life,” said Aliya, now a freshman at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. “I hope people are inspired to not only donate blood, but they are inspired to put themselves out there and apply for this scholarship.”

Applications must be postmarked by April 20. Mail applications to Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402, Attn. Education Specialist/Lead The Way. Examples of winning campaigns and the 2018 scholarship application are available at www.GivingBlood.org and at local high schools. For more information contact Cristina Pickle at BloodEducation@GivingBlood.org.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Community Blood Center deadline is April 20

By Mark Pompilio

Mark Pompilio is the Public Relations/Marketing Associate for Community Blood Center.

