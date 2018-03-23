Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“Home is where the dog runs to greet you.” The pet of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is “Draco.” He is a 6-year-old Doberman Pinscher relinquished to us through no fault of his own. Draco loves children, big or small. He does well with medium to large dogs. Although Draco was raised with a small dog we suggest a home without any toy or teacup breeds or any small dogs who are territorial. Draco is house broken, neutered and microchipped. He is also current on all vaccinations including the following: D2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu, and Rabies. Draco has been heart worm tested negative and is on heart worm and flea prevention. If you are interested in adopting this stunning fellow, you must have an approved application which may be found on our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. The adoption fee for Draco and any of our adoptable dogs is $150.00 cash, credit or debit card only..

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic offers low cost sterilizations to the public for cats and dogs. For more information, please call our facility at (937)-834-5236. Memberships are open. Please ask about becoming a member to have access to our indoor/outdoor dog park, state-of-the-grooming facility, agility course and trails. Also the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is looking for dependable animal loving volunteers in many different areas, If you would like to be apart of this fast growing organization please come in and take a tour of our facility and learn more about what CCAWL is all about. Our business hours are Wednesday through Saturday 12pm-5:30pm. We are located on 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Faith is 5 years old and has been at Paws for a while. She is fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and spayed. She is a very unique kitty. She sounds like a dove when she purrs..She can be a little skittish but loves attention and being brushed..If you think Faith would be a good addition to you’re family come out to Paws and visit her..We have lots of kitties all age ranges looking for their forever homes..We run solely on donations only and always have a need for the following Bleach, Laundry soap ( liquid).Dryer sheets, 39 gallon trash bags, Hand soap, paper towels, Purina cat & kitten chow, Canned cat food ( our cats prefer the Pate’).cat treats, Purina dog Chow, Dog treats, Peanut butter & Monetary donations are always welcome..We are open Tues thru Fri 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4..Closed Sunday & Monday..1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, Ohio ..(37-653-6233..pawsurbana@hotmail.com..Stop out and see us..You’ll be glad you did!!

Barely Used Pets (dog)

My name is Wonder and I am only 11 weeks old. I am a shepherd mix girl and came from another shelter to live at Barely Used Pets. I am already spayed and up to date on my shots. I am really playful and love to be around the other dogs. Please come out and see me and I just know you will want to scoop me up and make me part of your family. I need a new first and forever home!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Wonder says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

