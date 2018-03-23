Urbana United Methodist to present Easter Cantata

The Urbana United Methodist Church choir, directed by Jacquelyn Howell, will present the Easter cantata “Who Is This King?: Royal Servant … Rejected Friend … Risen Christ!” by Lloyd Larson and Joseph Martin at 4 p.m. Palm Sunday, March 25. The public is invited to the performance at the church, 238 N. Main St. The choir will be accompanied by pianist Sue Maurice; Carrie Beitzel, Ellie Blanton and Maggie Blanton, violin; Tyler Lookabaugh, double bass; MacKenzie McGill and Theisa Dohner, flute; Karen Hayden and Laura Lynch, clarinet; and Lisa Groves, oboe and English horn.

