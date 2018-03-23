Yoder Concrete Construction receives award

Yoder Concrete Construction CEO Roberta Yoder, right, received an Ohio Business Profile award from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday. The state office’s regional liaison, Elaine Herrick, left, visited the West Liberty business to present the award. Yoder has owned the company for 27 years. The award recognized her as a female business owner whose practices impact the regional economy.

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen