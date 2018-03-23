Chamber announces winning artists

The Champaign County Chamber announced the winners of its “Kick Start with Art” Kids’ Art Contest for elementary school students. Jaden Caldwell, a 2nd grade student at West Liberty-Salem, and Faith Medley, a 4th grade student at Graham, were the winners of the K-3 and 4-6 contests, respectively. The Chamber received over 30 works of art from young artists around Champaign County. Artwork is currently displayed in the Chamber office on North Main Street.

From left are Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess, Mr. McGill, Mrs. Engle and West Liberty-Salem winner Jaden Caldwell. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_WLSWeb.jpeg From left are Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess, Mr. McGill, Mrs. Engle and West Liberty-Salem winner Jaden Caldwell. Submitted photos From left are Mrs. Johnson, Graham winner Faith Medley and Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_GrahamWeb.jpg From left are Mrs. Johnson, Graham winner Faith Medley and Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess. Submitted photos

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

