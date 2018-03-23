Rob Lavoie, Boy Scouts of America Tecumseh Council executive, speaks to the approximately 20 people attending the Friends of Scouting Luncheon at the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday. Tecumseh Council President Dan Kirkpatrick, in a State of the Council speech, talked of character building opportunities of scouting. He said girls will be accepted into Cub Scouts this fall and into Boy Scouts next year. He added it costs about $205 per scout to enroll youths in this area and encouraged friends of scouting to make a donation. For more information, visit www.tecumsehcouncilbsa.org.

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen