Crews respond to fatal crash in Goshen Twp.

A Kenton, Ohio, woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in eastern Champaign County on Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday at 3:22 p.m., the Champaign Countywide 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 East and Parkview Road in Goshen Township.
Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards responded to the scene and pronounced, Debra Lock, 61, of Kenton, dead.
According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevy, owned by Med Care, driven by 23-year-old Jeremy Fetters of Plain City, was stopped at a stop sign on South Parkview Road.
Fetters entered the intersection failing to yield the right of way to a 2002 Chevy truck, eastbound on U.S. Highway 36, driven by 21-year-old Matthew Wallen of St. Paris.
Fetters and Wallen were both flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Mark Stith, 23, of Marion and Christopher Bopp, of Kenton, both passengers in the Med Care ambulance, were both flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Lock was also a passenger in the Med Care ambulance.
This accident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
