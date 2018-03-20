Teen Retreat returns to Marmon Valley Farms

ZANESFIELD – The Teen Retreat will be returning to Marmon Valley Farm on Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8. This surviving loss retreat is free to teens and is made possible by The Green Hills Foundation, Universal Home Health and Hospice staff and volunteers and The United Way of Logan County.

Teens will participate in challenge courses, horseback riding, a labyrinth creation, camp fires and a service of remembrance. These activities are designed to support coping with grief and sharing with other teens going through the same process.

Anyone who knows someone who would benefit from this camp is asked to contact a school guidance counselor or Green Hills Community at 937-465-5065.

Submitted by The Green Hills Foundation.

