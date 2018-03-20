Ohio News Briefs

Republican lawmakers propose banning all abortions in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — All abortions would be banned in Ohio under a proposal introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The bill would prohibit abortions even in cases of rape, incest or danger to a woman’s life.

Cleveland.com reports the proposal would allow criminal charges against pregnant women seeking abortions and would characterize an “unborn human” as a person under Ohio’s criminal code regarding homicide.

The abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio criticized the proposal, saying it could let doctors face murder charges punishable by prison or death sentences.

Reps. Ron Hood, of Ashville, and Nino Vitale, of Urbana, sponsored the measure, and more House Republicans signed on.

Ohio has incrementally added abortion restrictions in recent years. Last week, a judge put on hold a state ban on abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Accident kills forklift operator at glass maker’s plant

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an accident at an automotive glass manufacturer’s plant has resulted in the death of a forklift operator in southwestern Ohio.

Chinese glass maker Fuyao Glass America Inc. confirmed the death is under investigation but didn’t immediately release details about Tuesday’s accident at its plant in Moraine, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

Workers who unsuccessfully tried to unionize have alleged unsafe conditions at the site, a former General Motors factory.

Fuyao says safety is its top priority.

A year ago, Fuyao announced it would pay $100,000 to resolve safety violations at the plant. It had been cited for violations involving machine safety, electrical hazards and a lack of personal protective gear.

Fuyao said last March it had spent millions of dollars on safety measures.

Fire at SW Ohio apartments displaces 35 people; none hurt

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.

The fire early Tuesday morning spread on the third floor of a complex in Fairfield, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Cincinnati.

The American Red Cross says 35 people were displaced, including residents of the damaged apartments and those from another dozen apartments where the utilities were temporarily shut off because of the blaze.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett says someone initially spotted flames in a third-floor utility room.

Judge orders fertility clinic to stop contacting patients

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.

The Plain Dealer reports University Hospitals cannot contact patients who were affected by the March 4 failure at a clinic in suburban Cleveland. UH was offering patients free in vitro fertilization treatments in exchange for an out-of-court settlement.

Lawyers for a couple who filed a lawsuit against University Hospitals argue the out-of-court settlement could hurt their chance to participate in a class action case and receive damages for their loss.

A spokeswoman for the hospital says it is policy not to comment on pending litigation.

Transit authority victim in national health insurance scam

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority which was facing questions from its auditors over $1.8 million in prescription payments now says it was the victim of a national health insurance scam.

The RTA says an investigation found the scam started in January 2014 and continued through March 2016.

The agency says the scheme involved “marketers” that recruited RTA employees who ordered prescriptions to their homes. The pharmacies involved then billed large amounts to a third-party administrator for prescriptions, which then sent bills for the prescriptions to the RTA.

The RTA says it has fired 10 employees and filed a claim Monday with its insurance company to recoup losses.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland have declined to comment.

Ohio Gov. Kasich will chair Midwestern Governors Association

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has been named chairman of the Midwestern Governors Association ahead of a September summit in Columbus planned by the public-policy-focused group.

Kasich’s agenda for the bipartisan group of a dozen governors is focused on how technology is transforming jobs and the workforce and how the region can better prepare for that future in areas such as education, training and infrastructure. Kasich says teamwork and sharing ideas can help the region provide opportunities, attract workers and elevate its resources.

The term-limited Republican is in his final year as Ohio governor.

Inmate found unresponsive in jail dies

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate was found unresponsive at a jail in southwest Ohio and has died.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says a corrections officer found the 31-year-old inmate unresponsive at the jail around 8 a.m. Monday. The sheriff says the inmate was transported by emergency crews to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the inmate was being held on charges from neighboring Hamilton County and had been in the jail for about two weeks.

Butler County sheriff’s detectives and the county coroner’s office are investigating to determine the cause of death.

Dad of dead 4-year-old wants services agency investigated

CLEVELAND (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old girl who died of a stroke that authorities say was caused by blunt force trauma while in the care of her mother and the mother’s boyfriend wants the county children and family services agency investigated.

Mikhal Garrett and the other activists Monday called for an investigation into Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Children and Family Services while marching outside the agency in Cleveland. Aniya Day Garrett’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend have been charged with aggravated murder.

Police said paramedics found Aniya unresponsive with burn marks March 11 in Euclid. She died later of a stroke.

Cleveland.com reports Garrett told court officials months earlier he suspected his daughter was abused. A Children and Family Services spokeswoman told Cleveland.com that it’s internally reviewing its handling of the case.

Police say will adopt cat if reach 20K Twitter followers

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department is trying to grow its social media reach by promising to adopt a police cat through the local humane society if the department gets a certain number of Twitter followers.

The Toledo Police Department says it will adopt a cat from a local animal shelter if the department reaches 20,000 followers on its Twitter site.

The department issued the challenge after Toledo Assistant Fire Chief Karen Marquardt issued her own challenge to Police Chief George Kral to “get 10,000 followers” and to adopt a comfort cat.

Police officials say the cat will be used for therapeutic purposes.

The Toledo Area Humane Society says it will be excited to view the results and see which cat will get a home with the police.