How does a garden grow?

Market Street Community Gardens and the Champaign County Master Gardeners invite all to a series of lectures starting April 2 and ending Oct. 2. Lecture topics and sites are listed below. Market Street Community Gardens are located at 222 E. Market St. in Urbana.

Master Gardeners also will be on hand to answer gardening questions and to sell herb plants as a fundraiser at the Champaign County Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday in May. The market is located off East Water Street behind the Urbana municipal building and firehouse.

Lecture Schedule

-Tuesday, April 3 – 5 p.m. – in Champaign County Library meeting room. Master gardener Julia Robertson will present the first in a series of monthly programs, Planning and planting your vegetable garden.

-Saturday, April 28 – 10 a.m. – in the Champaign County Library meeting room. The Master Gardeners of Champaign County will have their traditional Make -it Take It Herb container and MG Deborah Ruchty will also demonstrate how to create a Japanese Kokedama (“moss ball”).

-Tuesday, May 1 – 5 p.m.- in the Market Street Community Gardens. Topic – Soil Fertility / Soil Testing (Soil Management) presented by Amanda Douridas. Bring a lawn chair.

-Tuesday, June 5 – 5 p.m – in the Market Street Community Gardens. Topic – Pest Management in your garden, presented by the Champaign County Extension Office. Bring a lawn chair.

-Tuesday, Aug. 7 – 5 p.m. – in the Market Street Community Gardens Topic – Composting in the Home Garden. Bring a lawn chair.

-Tuesday, Sept. 4 – 5 p.m. – in the Market Street Gardens, Topic – Preserving Your Garden Bounty, presented by MG, Deborah Ruchty. Bring a lawn chair.

-Thursday, Sept. 19 – 5-6:30 p.m. The Master Gardeners and Market Street Community gardeners will donate vegetables and help serve a Community Meal hosted by Episcopal Church, 230 Scioto St. The public is invited.

-Tuesday, Oct. 2 – 5 p.m. – in the Market Street Community Gardens. Topic – Winterizing Your Tools, presented by MG Julia Robertson. Bring a lawn chair.

Market Street Community Gardens, pictured in this 2016 file photo, is a key part of this year’s garden lecture and presentation series. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_marketgardens.jpg Market Street Community Gardens, pictured in this 2016 file photo, is a key part of this year’s garden lecture and presentation series. Urbana Daily Citizen file photo

Local lecture series starts April 3

Submitted story

Submitted by event planners.

