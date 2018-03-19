Senators welcome applications to service academies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) encourage Ohioans interested in 2019 admission to U.S. Military Service Academies to apply to each senator’s office for a congressional nomination.

“I am particularly honored as a United States Senator to have the privilege every year of nominating a number of Ohio’s top young achievers for entry into one of our nation’s service academies,” said Portman. “Our nation has never had to look further than the Buckeye State to find those individuals who exhibit the sterling qualities of leadership, daring and the sense of adventure needed to turn the biggest dreams into reality and to rise to any occasion.”

“Ohio’s students have the integrity, courage and knowledge needed to enroll in our nation’s prestigious military academies and I am honored to nominate students for this high honor,” said Brown. “These academies develop the next generation of leaders who will serve our country as military officers and national leaders.”

Each year, Portman and Brown nominate up to 10 students for each service academy: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Portman’s Columbus office and to Brown’s Cleveland office no later than Sept. 21, 2018. The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance.

For more information or to request an application, visit Portman’s website (portman.senate.gov) or Brown’s website (brown.senate.gov). Inquiries can also be directed to Portman’s Academy Coordinator at the Columbus office, 800-205-OHIO, and to Brown’s Academy Coordinator at the Cleveland office, 888-896-6446.

Portman and Brown will co-host 12 U.S. Service Academy Seminars throughout the state for students interested in learning about the application processes. The two closest seminars are:

-Tuesday, April 24, 6-8 p.m. at The Mills Morgan Tower, 3500 Pentagon Blvd., 1st Floor, Beavercreek

-Thursday, April 26, 6-8 p.m., East High School, 1500 E. Broad St., Columbus

Other seminars are planned:

-Tuesday, March 27, 6-8 p.m. at Lorain County Community College, Spitzer Conference Center, Room 114, 1005 N. Abbe Road, Elyria

-Thursday, April 5, 6-8 p.m. at North Central State College, Kee Hall, Rooms 128A & 128B, Main Campus, Mansfield

-Tuesday, April 10, 6-8 p.m. at Zane State College, Advanced Science & Tech Center, Room 224, 1555 Newark Road, Zanesville

-Monday, April 16, 6-8 p.m. at Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens

-Thursday, April 19, 6-8 p.m. at Walsh Jesuit High School, Library, 4550 Wyoga Lake Road, Cuyahoga Falls

-Monday, April 23, 6-8 p.m. at Symmes Township Branch Library, 11850 Enyart Road, Loveland

-Tuesday, May 1, 6-8 p.m. at Youngstown State University, Kilcawley Center, Ohio Room, One University Plaza, Youngstown

-Thursday, May 3, 6-8 p.m. at Bowling Green State University, Bowen Thompson Student Union Alumni Meeting Room 314, Bowling Green

-Wednesday, May 9, 6-8 p.m. at St. Charles Prep School, Atrium, 2010 E. Broad St., Bexley

-Thursday May 10, 6-8 p.m. at Main Library Annex, Room D, 140 S. Paint St., Chillicothe

