Taste testing the chili supper

The Urbana Health and Rehab Center, 741 E. Water St. invited about 20 people to judge seven hot and 10 mild flavors of chili on Thursday. The winning cook in the mild category was Jacquie Goff, and in the hot category it was Jessica Skaggs. Both recipies will be prepared for guests at the center’s annual chili supper on March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will include a dessert auction and the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets are $5 per person or $2 for children 12 and under. For more information, contact the Rehab Center at 937-652-1381. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_chili.jpg The Urbana Health and Rehab Center, 741 E. Water St. invited about 20 people to judge seven hot and 10 mild flavors of chili on Thursday. The winning cook in the mild category was Jacquie Goff, and in the hot category it was Jessica Skaggs. Both recipies will be prepared for guests at the center’s annual chili supper on March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will include a dessert auction and the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets are $5 per person or $2 for children 12 and under. For more information, contact the Rehab Center at 937-652-1381. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen