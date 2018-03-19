Ohio News Briefs

$1.8M settlement proposed for teen hurt when fair ride broke

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.

A carriage on the spinning, swinging Fire Ball ride broke apart last July, killing a teenager and injuring seven people, including 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert.

WBNS-TV reports court documents say Lambert suffered a traumatic brain injury, remains in a care facility and has had medical expenses totaling more than $455,000. She would get about $1.1 million from the proposed settlement, with the rest going toward attorneys’ fees and other expenses.

The settlement would need court approval.

A court filing says some victims are still considering claims against the ride’s designer, manufacturer and supplier.

University of Dayton leader: Street crowd assaulted police

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The president of the University of Dayton has scolded students for disrespecting and attacking police who tried to clear a rowdy street crowd during St. Patrick’s Day revelry near the Ohio campus.

In a letter sent to students, university President Eric Spina says he saw some of them shoot fireworks into crowds and assault officers on Saturday.

The Dayton Daily News reports there were allegations of people throwing bottles, rocks and firecrackers at police before officers dressed in riot gear eventually dispersed the crowd that evening.

The school says one person was hurt by a thrown object, and a few others reported minor injuries.

Spina says disrespectful students were jeopardizing the safety of other students and officers. He defends the police response as being appropriate and necessary.

School bus runs red light, collides with SUV; 2 kids injured

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.

The Dayton Daily News reports about two dozen students were on the bus when it collided with a sport utility vehicle Monday morning.

WDTN-TV reports the two injured children were taken to a local hospital.

The bus driver and the driver of the SUV weren’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Man pleads guilty to charges over shootout that hurt 2 cops

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of wounding two police officers during a September shootout at a Cleveland-area car dealership has pleaded guilty to felonious assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Thirty-one-year-old Timmothy Schmidt, of Willoughby Hills, initially was charged with attempted aggravated murder for the shootout that also left him injured.

WOIO-TV reports those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal for Schmidt, who said in court that he was heavily medicated at the time of the shooting.

Officers had responded to a report of problems involving a customer upset about his bill at a BMW dealership. One officer was shot in the chest and the other in the leg. WJW-TV reports both eventually returned to work.

Schmidt could face decades in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

Ohio State student’s killer faces possible death sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jurors are considering whether the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student should be sentenced to death.

Thirty-year-old Brian Golsby was found guilty last week in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.

Golsby apologized in court and asked jurors for mercy.

His lawyers argue that his traumatic and difficult childhood shaped his actions and that his life should be spared.

A jury will determine whether he gets a death sentence or a life sentence with or without the possibility of parole.

Tokes’ body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Columbus. Police say they matched Golsby’s DNA evidence from Tokes’ car.

Child dies after baby sitter’s alleged assault

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter’s alleged assault has died.

Hannah Wesche was hospitalized after emergency crews found her unresponsive at her baby sitter’s home March 8 with labored breathing and bruises on her face.

The child’s father previously said Hannah was left brain dead and not expected to survive. Hannah’s father says the girl died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

A grand jury has indicted the baby sitter, 35-year-old Lindsay Partin, on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering. She is likely to face additional charges following Hannah’s death.

Hannah’s father says he had taken her to Partin’s home for months before the alleged assault.

Partin’s attorneys have not responded to requests for comment.

Woman escapes kidnapping in trunk of car

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.

Authorities say the woman’s escape took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear how long the 30-year-old was trapped in the car, but police say two suspects fled from the scene after she got out.

No other information has been released.