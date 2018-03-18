Coalition promotes Crisis Text Line

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties is providing personalized banners to local middle schools to promote the Crisis Text Line.

Coalition chairperson Karey Thompson said the coalition learned in January it was eligible to receive a $1,000 grant from the Ohio Association of Behavioral Health Authorities. The coalition decided to create personalized banners to promote the text line.

The text line can be reached by texting “4HOPE” to 741 741.

The text line is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day.

Thompson said the coalition decided to focus on this age group because it is an at-risk group.

“We know that middle school students – that age group – is an at-risk group based on, unfortunately, local youth suicides that we’ve had and that is also true when it comes to national statistics,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of transitions that are happening for middle school students at that age and to start as young as possible with instilling that help seeking behavior is really important for everyone.”

With the grant funding, each middle school in Champaign and Logan counties will receive a personalized banner to be posted in the school to promote the text line. The first personalized banner was presented at Triad Middle School on Wednesday.

“We know that the kids view this as something that is positive and is helpful and they really know it as a tool and a resource that they can use because we have been pushing so much to make sure that schools have resources to promote it,” Thompson said. “Especially with the school counselors knowing that that’s something they can share with the kids that they can use at any time if they’re struggling in anyway.”

Thompson noted the 24-hour crisis hotline can also be reached at 800-224-0422.

Triad Middle School students display a personalized banner promoting the Crisis Text Line. The banner is one of many the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties will provide to local middle schools to promote the text line.

