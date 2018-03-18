State park beaches open to dogs until May 18

COLUMBUS – Park visitors are encouraged to exercise their dogs this spring at 32 state park beaches, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. New this year, several state park beaches have been temporarily designated as “dog exercise” areas, effective now through Friday, May 18. Dogs under control of their owner or handler in the designated dog exercise areas will not be required to be on a leash while the designation is in effect.

Dog exercise areas include beaches in Kiser Lake State Park in Champaign County, Indian Lake State Park in Logan County and Buck Creek State Park in Clark County. The beaches are open daily during normal park hours.

Other temporary dog exercise beaches are:

Central Ohio – Alum Creek, A.W. Marion, Buckeye Lake, Deer Creek, Delaware, Lake Logan and Madison Lake.

Northeast Ohio – Findley, Geneva, Guilford Lake, Jefferson Lake, Lake Milton, Mosquito Lake, Portage Lakes, Punderson, Pymatuning and West Branch.

Northwest Ohio – Maumee Bay.

Southeast Ohio – Salt Fork.

Southwest Ohio – Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, East Fork, Grand Lake St. Marys, Hueston Woods, Lake Loramie, Paint Creek, Pike Lake, Rocky Fork and Stonelick.

On Saturday, May 19, all public park beaches will resume normal operational rules, which include no pets on the beach or in the public swimming area.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

