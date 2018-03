NORTH LEWISBURG – The Triad school district will hold kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year on April 12 and 13. Those with children eligible for kindergarten next fall are asked to call Triad Elementary (937-826-3102, ext. 4001) for an appointment. To be eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall, a child must be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2018.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Triad school district.

