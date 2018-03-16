Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Finnick is kind of a shy cat at first, but loves attention and a good pillow. He’s fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and neutered. Come out to meet him at PAWS, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Fridays; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Phone # 937-653-6233..pawsurbana@hotmail.com

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“My sunshine doesn’t come from the skies, it comes from the love that’s in my dogs’ eyes.” The Champaign County Animal Welfare League’s pet of the week is “Pluto.” He is a 4-year-old Coonhound mix. Pluto has a quirky personality, but he is very smart. He knows his simple commands (sit, lay, down) and is treat motivated. Pluto would do well in a home that has no cats and has older children that respects a dog’s personal space. Pluto does well with other large dogs but we would not recommend a home with small dogs. If you are interested in Pluto, you must have an approved application which can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. Our adoption fee is $150.00 cash, credit or debit card only.

Pluto, as with all Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) pets, has been spayed or neutered, heart-worm tested, fully vaccinated, wormed, and treated with flea and heart worm prevention. We are also vaccinating all of our residents with the Bivalent Flu vaccine.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic is still offering low-cost sterilizations to the public for cats and dogs. For more information, please call our facility at (937)-834-5236. We are open Wednesday through Saturday, 12pm-5:30pm. Memberships are open. Please ask about becoming a member to have access to our indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility, agility course and trails. Don’t forget to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us this Saturday, March 17, from noon to 4pm. We and the dogs are looking forward to seeing you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“Adopt a cat and your life will change fur-ever.” The Champaign County Animal Welfare League would like to introduce our cat pet of the week, “Wayne.” He is a handsome 3-year-old Siamese. Wayne was surrendered due to death of his owner. He is neutered, microchipped, litter trained and gets along great with other cats. Wayne is looking for his forever lap and wonders if yours would fit. He is current on all vaccinations as well as testing negative for FeLV/FIV. Our cat adoption fee is $50.00 cash, credit or debit card only.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

My name is Holly Berry and I am back again. I can’t believe that everyone didn’t rush the doors when they saw my picture in the paper before, but I am asking you again to please, please come and see me. I am a good girl. I am about 1 year old and an English Coonhound girl. I weigh about 45 pounds. I am already spayed and up to date on my shots, flea treatment and working. I am heartworm negative. I am pretty much house trained and love to walk on a leash. I am also great with other dogs and children. My adoption fee is $150 which includes my 2018 dog tags. Please make a little room in your heart and your home for me.

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Holly Berry says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Finnick may be a bit shy at first, but he really loves attention. See for yourself when visiting PAWS Animal Shelter. Pluto, 4, a Coonhound mix, is waiting for his new family or person to adopt him from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Three-year-old Wayne was orphaned when his owner died, and now he's sheltered at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, where caretakers hope a cat lover will welcome him into a new home. Holly Berry is such a good girl and would make someone such a good pet that Barely Used Pets is putting in another plug for her in hopes that someone will pay her a visit and decide she would be a perfect member of the family.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

