UUM hosts Harmony of Columbus

The a cappella quartet Harmony of Columbus will lead worship at the 9 a.m. service Sunday, March 18, at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St. Harmony vocalists Tirzah, Haven, Samara and Chris weave a variety of styles in their music, committed to “reaching and saving souls, one note at a time.”
