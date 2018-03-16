UUM hosts Harmony of Columbus

The a cappella quartet Harmony of Columbus will lead worship at the 9 a.m. service Sunday, March 18, at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St. Harmony vocalists Tirzah, Haven, Samara and Chris weave a variety of styles in their music, committed to “reaching and saving souls, one note at a time.”

