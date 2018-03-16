Urbana cheer team finishes season

The Urbana High School competition cheer team completed the 2017-2018 season by placing 12th out of 22 teams in the Division IV non-building division at the OASSA state meet at St. John Arena on March 4. The team included, back row, Brayden Andrews, Mari Artis, Ally Pierce, Mary Habodasz, front row, Taje Mack, Megan Ridder, Maginta Grim and Cortney Kiser. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell.

