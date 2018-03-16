Grimes, Moore foundations donate to UU

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced The Grimes Foundation and the Jean and Lewis B. Moore Foundation, both of Urbana, combined their donations to form an $85,000 pool of funds to be used exclusively for scholarship awards to students committed to attend Urbana University. These funds are given in honor of Warren G. Grimes and Jean and Lewis B. Moore. These individuals were supporters of major projects at the university such as the Mathematics and Science Building, the Student Center, and the Athletic Center.

The scholarship funds will be awarded to students based on scholastic ability, outstanding leadership skills and/or evidence of volunteer service to the community. Current, transfer and incoming freshmen from Champaign County (as a preference) are eligible for the scholarship dedicated to making their education possible at Urbana University. The number of scholarships awarded and the amount of each scholarship will vary based upon financial need and will be awarded for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 academic years.

“These two foundations have been long-standing contributors and key factors in helping numbers of Urbana University students gain the opportunity to achieve their education goals,” commented Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President, Urbana University. “By removing financial barriers through scholarship funding, the foundations, and a growing number of community donors, are making earning a degree at Urbana University more engaging and more affordable for our next generation of leaders. Their generosity is an example of how each of us can play a role in helping others make earning a degree a reality. ”

If interested in helping students to bridge the gap in making their education attainable, or in establishing a similar scholarship, contact Tammy Leiker in the Office of University Advancement, 937-772-9246.

Scholarships to be awarded

Submitted by Urbana University.

