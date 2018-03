CABLE – The Wayne Township Park Committee is hosting the Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk, starting in Cable Park, intersection of Cable and Mutual Union roads, at 9 a.m. May 5. Those signing up at www.speedy-feet.com by April 1 will get free T-shirts. Proceeds will go toward park projects, such as handicapped accessible restrooms and playground equipment. More info is available at www.speedy-feet.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Wayne Township Park Committee.

Submitted by the Wayne Township Park Committee.