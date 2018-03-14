Free line dancing lessons start Tuesday

Life Net Church, 142 Dellinger Road, Urbana, will offer free line dancing lessons to people who are at least 13 years old and interested in learning to dance to upbeat rock, country and Latin beat music. Lessons are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting March 20. Beginners’ lessons start at 7 p.m., followed by intermediate lessons.

Monetary donations are accepted to restock the Life Net food pantry. Classes are taught by Jack Ferryman. For more info, call 937-652-1763 or 937-441-8579.

Submitted story

Submitted by instructor Jack Ferryman.

Submitted by instructor Jack Ferryman.