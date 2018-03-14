Baughman recognized

ST. PARIS – Clifford Baughman received the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES). The award recognizes those who have brought distinction to themselves and to CFAES through their commitment and leadership.

Baughman, St. Paris, graduated from Ohio State with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Agricultural Education in 1959 and 1969, respectively. He was recognized for a lifelong dedication to agricultural education that has made a profound impact in western Champaign County.

“Clifford Baughman is an excellent example of the lasting effect a dedicated agricultural teacher can have on students through the years,” presenter Ryan Conklin told 180 alumni, relatives, faculty, staff and friends during an awards luncheon hosted by CFAES on March 3.

Submitted by CFAES.

