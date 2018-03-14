Memphis Belle moves to new home

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Iconic B-17 Flying Fortress Memphis Belle, left, poses for photos along with Shoo Shoo Baby at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on March 14, 2018. Following years of restoration, Memphis Belle is being moved inside the World War II Gallery where she will be officially unveiled during ceremonies at the museum on May 17. Memphis Belle is widely known for being the first B-17 to complete 25 missions over Europe in World War II before returning to the U.S. where she and her crew were featured on a War Bonds Tour. One of those stops was in Dayton. She has also been featured in two Hollywood films. Shoo Shoo Baby, which has been on display inside the museum will be returned to her owners at the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

B-17 Flying Fortress Memphis Belle is tugged from a restoration hanger at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where she has undergone years of restoration, to her new home in the World War II Gallery at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on March 14, 2018.

