One killed at scene of multi-vehicle crash

A driver involved in a crash Wednesday morning died when exiting the vehicle to check on the driver of another vehicle.

The accident happened north of Urbana at the intersection of U.S. Route 68 and state Route 296 on snow-covered roads at approximately 7 a.m.

No details have been released yet by the Champaign County Sheriff about the number of vehicles or the identities of those involved.

The Champaign County Coroner responded to the scene.

County officials stand at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_68_296.jpg County officials stand at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. Submitted photo