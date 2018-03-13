Memorial Health begins $50M project

MARYSVILLE – As part of its ongoing expansion to create a new healthcare standard for residents of the region, Memorial Health today held a groundbreaking event for the system’s $50 million Memorial 2020 project. Memorial 2020 involves construction of two buildings, both an inpatient pavilion and an outpatient pavilion on the main campus at 500 London Avenue in Marysville.

Memorial 2020 will replace all existing rooms, except those in Obstetrics and the Nursery, with 36 brand-new, multi-purpose patient rooms. Inpatients will enjoy comfortable, state-of-the-art hospital rooms with full, private bathrooms including a shower. The rooms are designed to be canted, with the headwall angled toward the window, thereby increasing the patient’s views to the outside and allowing more natural light to cascade in.

The inpatient layout was further configured to allow the clinicians and family members to be engaged in care, right along with the patient, with expanded room for visitor seating. The rooms are also designed for versatility, with each room having the flexibility to meet a variety of clinical needs, from observation and general medical/surgical to critical care.

Memorial 2020 is carefully planned for the medical needs of today where a definitive shift to outpatient medical care is evident. The outpatient pavilion will be the central location for a host of services – ranging from oncology, nephrology, and neurology to immunology and gastroenterology.

With a dedicated drop-off area and close parking, visitors will be able to quickly and conveniently access the facility. In addition, the area will house new locations for the Wellness Center, Medication Therapies Center, Diabetes Education & Nutrition Counseling, and lab draw.

Funding for the expansion and renovation project has been secured from a variety of sources, including existing cash, bonds, and bank financing, in addition to donations received during the Memorial 2020 Capital Campaign. To date, over $3.6 million has been pledged or given, with a goal of $4 million in overall philanthropic support. These charitable contributions will ensure Memorial’s debt remains within appropriate limits, while aiding the hospital in its effort to receive bond funding.

No tax dollars will be used to fund the project. While Memorial Health is county-owned, it does not receive any tax dollars for operations or capital projects and has not for decades.

“Since opening its doors in 1952, Memorial Hospital has been providing quality healthcare to our community,” explained Chip Hubbs, President and CEO of Memorial Health. “To properly position Memorial to serve future generations, we embarked on the Memorial 2020 project that will modernize our patient experience. Healthcare is a high tech business that requires efficient buildings and operations to maximize our high quality care. We anxiously await the opening of our inpatient pavilion and outpatient specialty care center in late 2019.”

Nikki Conklin, Memorial Health Board Chairperson added, “Today marks a historic moment in time for Memorial Health! I am very proud of the collaborative effort of our entire community – from the Memorial Health Board of Trustees, Memorial Health Foundation, Memorial 2020 Steering Committee, Union County Commissioners, City of Marysville, and more than 900 team members, to every single Memorial 2020 donor, everyone has rallied together to meet the critical healthcare needs of our residents by supporting this renovation and modernization project. Together we are creating the hospital our community deserves.”

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 26 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Shown at the March 13 groundbreaking for Memorial Health’s inpatient and outpatient pavilions (left to right): Tabbi Thompson, Memorial employee representative; Marysville Mayor J.R. Rausch; Bobbie Trittschuh, Executive Director, Honda of America Foundation; Dr. Charlie Muncrief, President, Memorial Hospital Medical Staff; Chip Hubbs, President/CEO, Memorial Health; Nikki Conklin, Chair, Memorial Health Board of Trustees, and Co-Chair, Memorial 2020 Capital Campaign; Chad Hoffman, Trustee, Memorial Health Board and Co-Chair, Memorial 2020 Capital Campaign; Steve Stolte, Union County Commissioner; Henk Berbee, Vice-Chair, Memorial Health Foundation; and Samantha Rhodeback, Memorial employee representative. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_Groundbreaking-group.jpg Shown at the March 13 groundbreaking for Memorial Health’s inpatient and outpatient pavilions (left to right): Tabbi Thompson, Memorial employee representative; Marysville Mayor J.R. Rausch; Bobbie Trittschuh, Executive Director, Honda of America Foundation; Dr. Charlie Muncrief, President, Memorial Hospital Medical Staff; Chip Hubbs, President/CEO, Memorial Health; Nikki Conklin, Chair, Memorial Health Board of Trustees, and Co-Chair, Memorial 2020 Capital Campaign; Chad Hoffman, Trustee, Memorial Health Board and Co-Chair, Memorial 2020 Capital Campaign; Steve Stolte, Union County Commissioner; Henk Berbee, Vice-Chair, Memorial Health Foundation; and Samantha Rhodeback, Memorial employee representative. Photo courtesy of Memorial Health Local physicians and other community leaders are pictured at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday in Marysville. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_IMG_2808.jpg Local physicians and other community leaders are pictured at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday in Marysville. Urbana Daily Citizen staff photo A conceptual image of the Outpatient Pavilion is shown in this image from Memorial Health. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_Memorial-Outpatient-Pavilion.jpg A conceptual image of the Outpatient Pavilion is shown in this image from Memorial Health. Photo courtesy of Memorial Health A conceptual image of an inpatient room is shown in this image from Memorial Health. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_Patient-room-concept.jpg A conceptual image of an inpatient room is shown in this image from Memorial Health. Photo courtesy of Memorial Health A conceptual image of the Inpatient Pavilion is shown in this image from Memorial Health. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_Memorial-Inpatient-Pavilion.jpg A conceptual image of the Inpatient Pavilion is shown in this image from Memorial Health. Photo courtesy of Memorial Health

New Union Co. facilities expected to open in late 2019

Submitted story

Information provided by Memorial Health.

