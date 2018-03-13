UU to hold Nonviolent Communication Workshop

As we continue celebrating the “Season for Nonviolence” and continue our vision of creating a culture of peace, the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund will be offering a second free 6-week “Nonviolent Communication Workshop” March 19-April 23. The workshop is open and free to all community members, upper level high school students, Urbana University students, faculty and staff.

NVC was developed by Marshall B. Rosenberg, PhD, clinical psychologist and mediator, and has been spreading around the world for over 50 years. There are now over 540 certified trainers in 65 countries, probably just as many non-certified trainers, and thousands of practitioners. It transforms relationships at home, at work, in the community, and with oneself. Diane Diller, a NVC trainer certified by the Global Center for Nonviolent Communication, will be leading the workshop.

Nonviolent Communication (NVC) is more than a communication technique. It’s an approach to living that helps us tap into the empathic part of ourselves and supports others in doing the same, even if they don’t know NVC. NVC is rooted in Gandhi’s teachings on nonviolence. It refers not only to physical violence, but also to any other way we “attack” others or ourselves, such as through judgment, criticism, and blaming.

This 6-week workshop will provide participants the tools they need to communicate compassionately. One of its many benefits is that it enables us to have difficult conversations no matter how strongly we disagree, by finding our common ground, and from there creating win-win solutions to our problems. It is great for building trust and understanding— which increases the willingness to cooperate with one another and leads to a more peaceful environment in which we all can live.

The first session is designed as a mini-introduction to NVC, while the content of these six classes builds upon each other and allows the necessary time to practice communicating peacefully. Through the practice of NVC, we no longer need to use the language of blame, judgment, and manipulation to get our needs met. Which is great for reducing our stress level!

Please join us Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. March 19-April 23 for this free 6-week “Nonviolent Communication Workshop.” The workshop will be held in the Moore Conference Room, downstairs in the Urbana University Student Center. To register please contact dianediller@gmail.com, 937-824-0421, www.communicatewithcompassion.com or Tammy Leiker at (937) 772-9246, tammy.leiker@urbana.edu by March 19.

Offered by Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund

By Bev Titus

Submitted on behalf of the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund.

