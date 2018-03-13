Harmony Lodge hosts Annual Inspection

Harmony Lodge No. 8 F&AM will host its Annual Inspection on Saturday, March 24, with an 8 a.m. breakfast at the Urbana Masonic Center (9 a.m. Open in FC Degree). The group’s 2018 officers are Worshipful Master Jamison Jones, Senior Warden Jeff Gier, Junior Warden Chris Blakeman, Senior Deacon and LEO Robert Pollock, Junior Deacon Chris Mann, Senior Steward Joel Campbell, Junior Steward Tim Kingery, Secretary Rhawn Jackson, Treasurer Mike Terry, Chaplain Tim Wright and Tiler Jim Oliver. Harmony Lodge regularly meets the first Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at its center at 222 N. Main St.

