Hay Relief effort to be detailed

The public is invited to hear a presentation by Chad Hall about the Hurricane Harvey Hay Relief to Winnie, Texas. He is the featured speaker at the Champaign Land Preservation Annual Meeting set for Tuesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the Urbana Township Building, 2564 state Route 54 (just east of the intersection of Hickory Grove Road and Urbana-Moorefield Pike).

When Hurricane Harvey struck coastal Texas, Champaign Countians did not expect to be hauling hay to Texas. But that’s what happened.

The destruction of homes and the safety of people were the first concerns addressed. But it soon became clear that animals were suffering and needed shelter and food.

In early September 2017, the agriculture community of Texas put out a call for help. Chad’s wife, Vicki, saw a Facebook posting about the havoc Hurricane Harvey was having on Texas livestock and turned to her husband, Chad, saying, “Let’s help.” After further conversation and Chad recalling the support that Champaign County received during the drought of 1988 from many other states, it was a go!

Vicki made two phone calls and had commitments for 200 bales of hay, donations and, within the first hour, an amazing outcoming of volunteers. That was just the beginning.

Donations of transportation, hay, veterinary supplies, labor and money started coming in and four semi-truck loads left Champaign County on Sept. 11 and began the 1,100-mile journey to the Houston area.

A short business meeting and refreshments will follow the presentation.

Organized in 1998, Champaign Land Preservation is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to preserving farmland and natural features. It holds six conservation easements in several Champaign County townships and has sponsored programs about land preservation, history of agriculture, forest ecology, natural areas ecology, conservation and the economics of local food production. For information, call Ardell Price, 937-484-3448

Public invited to Champaign Land Preservation's Annual Meeting

Submitted by Champaign Land Preservation.

