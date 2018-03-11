Historical Society presents Honor Flight program

On Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m., the Champaign County Historical Society will sponsor a program titled “Dayton Honor Flight,” presented by Al Bailey. The Dayton Honor Flight program’s mission is to fly veterans of WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars to visit their national memorials in Washington, D.C. The CCHS museum is located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. The program is free and open to the public. The photo is of an Honor Flight gathering at the Dayton International Airport.

On Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m., the Champaign County Historical Society will sponsor a program titled “Dayton Honor Flight,” presented by Al Bailey. The Dayton Honor Flight program’s mission is to fly veterans of WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars to visit their national memorials in Washington, D.C. The CCHS museum is located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. The program is free and open to the public. The photo is of an Honor Flight gathering at the Dayton International Airport. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_Web-9.jpg On Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m., the Champaign County Historical Society will sponsor a program titled “Dayton Honor Flight,” presented by Al Bailey. The Dayton Honor Flight program’s mission is to fly veterans of WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars to visit their national memorials in Washington, D.C. The CCHS museum is located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. The program is free and open to the public. The photo is of an Honor Flight gathering at the Dayton International Airport. Submitted photo