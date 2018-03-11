Mac-A-Cheek celebrates spring with April 1 event

WEST LIBERTY – Celebrate springtime at Mac-A-Cheek Castle on April 1 in an inter-generational program that begins at 3:30 p.m. and lasts for 90 minutes. Participants will engage in hands-on games and activities from The American Girls and Boys Handy Books, published in the 1880s. It begins with a harmless April Fools trick and hiding Easter eggs on the grounds surrounding Mac-A-Cheek Castle.

Inside the historic house museum, children will be invited to make an Easter card pictured in the 19th century Handy Books and to color another from the Piatt family collection. An exhibit of early 20th century Easter cards will be on view. In the drawing room, families can share their own spring holiday customs and learn about past celebrations. Indoors and outdoors, children can play historical egg games from other countries including the German egg toss and an Irish egg game with rhyme.

Outside, all can enjoy an Easter egg roll like the one first played at the White House lawn when Ohioan Rutherford B. Hayes was president. Activities will conclude with an Easter egg hunt with teams searching for eggs hidden by others. No one leaves without an egg filled with treats.

This program is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with partial support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. Admission fees support educational programs at Piatt Castles.

In addition to all the fun of celebrating a “First of April Party” and Easter in a historical context, visitors can enjoy being in the Castle two weeks before it opens to the public.

Mac-A-Cheek and Mac-O-Chee regular hours start April 14

Regular tours of both Piatt Castles begin on Saturday, April 14. The Castles are open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 20. The Castles are open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. The weekend schedule returns after Labor Day weekend and continues through Oct. 28. That final weekend in October will be another opportunity to celebrate historical holidays with the program Ghosts & Goblins: Literature to Scare and Delight.

Advance reservations are recommended for both the Spring Celebration and Halloween Program. Reservations and payment can be made through pay pal at piattcastles.org or by calling 937-844-3902.

Easter egg hunt, games, crafts

Submitted story

Submitted by event planners.

Submitted by event planners.