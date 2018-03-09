UHS presents ‘Sister Act’ March 16-17

Urbana High School will present “Sister Act” under the direction of Rusty Myers on Friday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, March 17, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the evening performances can be pre-ordered by calling the choir office at 937-653-1423. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10. The matinee performance is free. Donations will be accepted. Doors will open one hour before show times.

