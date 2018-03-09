Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter

Sparrow is 7 months old, fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and spayed. She’s a very sweet and playful kitten that would be a great addition to any family. Come and visit her at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana. Hours are Monday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday noon to 4 p.m. (937-653-6233; pawsurbana@hotmail.com

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

“Money can buy a lot of things, but it doesn’t wiggle its butt every time you come in the door.” Champaign County Animal Welfare League would like to introduce our pet of the week, “Clark.” He is 2- to 3-year-old King Charles Cavalier. Clark came to us from an Amish puppy mill. He is very social, but needs house trained. He is dog friendly and indifferent to cats. Clark is looking for someone who is going to be his forever home and give him the love that he deserves. He does well with children. He is neutered and microchipped. Clark is up to date on all vaccinations including: D2PPL, BiValent Flu, Bordetella, Rabies and heartworm tested negative. He is on heartworm and flea prevention. If interested in adopting you must have an approved application which can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. For all of our available dogs you may check Petfinder.com or adoptapet.com. Our adoption fee is $150.00 cash, credit or debit card only.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial is offering low-cost sterilization for cats and dogs. For more information about this program please give us a call (937) 834-5236. Our hours are noon-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Come join our St. Patty’s Day with our dogs on Saturday, March 17, from noon – 4:30 p.m. We are located 3858 state Route 56 Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Prissy and I am a beagle mix girl. I am 1-1/2 years old and weigh about 15 pounds. I am from a private owner and am looking for my new forever family. I am heartworm negative, have had all of my shots and am scheduled to be spayed. I am a loving girl and walk well on a leash. I am good with other dogs and children. Won’t you please come and see me and maybe you can find room in your heart and your home for a snuggle girl like me?

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Prissy says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

This lovely-marked kitten is 7 months old and her name is Sparrow. She's ready to be adopted from PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_PAWSWeb-1.jpg This cutie is Clark, 2 or 3 years old, and he's ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_LeagueWeb-1.jpeg Prissy, a beagle mix, awaits her new family at Barely Used Pets. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_BarelyWeb-1.jpg

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

