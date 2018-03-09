Chamber holds ribbon-cutting for M’burg business

The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 22 at The Market at The Hive, 22 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg. From left are Audra Bean, Hannah Tukesbrey-Killbride, Marcia Bailey, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess, Jason Kile, Stacey Rees, McKenzie Shore, Brandon Nichols, owner Lyndsey Murphy, April Huggins Davis, Amy Forrest, Greg Kimball, Paul Kurtz, Carissa Sellman Luza.

The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 22 at The Market at The Hive, 22 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg. From left are Audra Bean, Hannah Tukesbrey-Killbride, Marcia Bailey, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess, Jason Kile, Stacey Rees, McKenzie Shore, Brandon Nichols, owner Lyndsey Murphy, April Huggins Davis, Amy Forrest, Greg Kimball, Paul Kurtz, Carissa Sellman Luza. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_Web-5.jpg The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 22 at The Market at The Hive, 22 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg. From left are Audra Bean, Hannah Tukesbrey-Killbride, Marcia Bailey, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess, Jason Kile, Stacey Rees, McKenzie Shore, Brandon Nichols, owner Lyndsey Murphy, April Huggins Davis, Amy Forrest, Greg Kimball, Paul Kurtz, Carissa Sellman Luza. Submitted photo