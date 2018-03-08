Wilsons to receive DAR Community Service Award

Linnae Wilson and her husband, Judge Roger Wilson, will be honored by the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday, March 17.

The Chapter will present the DAR Community Service Award to each of them at a Celebratory Service in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church in Urbana at 1:30 p.m.

Linn and Roger Wilson met at Denison University in Granville. Their interests as students showed an early love of serving others. She studied art and English, in hopes of working with children. He was enrolled in history and pre-law, looking to serve his fellow-man through the justice system.

After graduation, Roger enrolled at The Ohio State University College of Law and received his Law Degree in 1961. He was admitted to the Bar that same year and began to practice immediately.

It is interesting to note that both Linn and Roger were from Illinois, yet most of their lifetimes have been spent in Ohio.

Initially they were moved to Washington State, as Roger served in the U.S. Air Force as a Judge Advocate (JAG) for the years 1963-1965.

After his Honorable Discharge, the couple looked for a place in which to begin his civilian law practice.

They favored Ohio, and found Urbana to be exactly what they wanted. They felt that this type of community was a place where they could best serve.

Serve they have! The recognition offered with these awards defines their local service.

Linn helped found the Champaign County Arts Council and has participated in many local arts projects. She headed up the Arts Exhibition of the Champaign County Fair, and often has exhibited her art, and has contributed paintings for charity auctions.

The couple serve their church in many ways, and they share their love of music with the community. Both were members of the “Guys and Dolls” chorus at the Senior Center, and sing in the Urbana United Methodist Church choir.

One of the letters of support for the award said this of Roger: “He never found a microphone that he didn’t like!” Roger is best known in the Urbana area for his announcing the Urbana University football and basketball games, and the football games in the Urbana High School Stadium. He also announced the UHS basketball games for many years.

His light-hearted humor has been enjoyed by generations of students.

Linn and Roger have also served the young people of the area through various activities. Linn taught locally, began the Summer Arts Program, and has been a children’s librarian, Roger has visited many a classroom to discuss the justice system with students.

The public is invited to join the Urbana DAR Chapter in recognizing the many gifts the Wilsons have shared with this area. Those attending the ceremony are asked to enter through the west door of the church. A reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall following the program.

Linnae Wilson http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_LinWeb.jpg Linnae Wilson Roger Wilson http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_RogerWeb.jpg Roger Wilson

By Jan Ebert

Submitted by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

