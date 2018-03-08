Johnny Appleseed Museum moving to Browne Hall

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced it will be moving the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center & Museum from the Student Center to Browne Hall.

Located at the gateway to campus, Browne Hall provides a larger and more accessible space for museum patrons, K-12 school groups and others to view the newly expanded display of artifacts and museum holdings, according to a UU news release. In addition, the move provides additional parking and an outdoor space for guests to enjoy during larger community events.

The museum holds the largest collection of memorabilia and written information about the life of John “Appleseed” Chapman in the world. Complete with a computer research database and a family history and National Registry of Johnny Appleseed’s relatives, the museum is a wealth of history and a lot of fun.

To prepare for the move, the museum will officially close Monday, March 12. A spring open house will be announced in the coming weeks to mark the museum’s re-opening.

Submitted by Urbana University.

