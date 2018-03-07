Land Preservation group holds annual meeting

Champaign Land Preservation will hold its Annual Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at the Urbana Township Building, 2564 state Route 54. Chad and Vicki Hall will recount The Saga of the Hurricane Harvey Livestock Relief Convoy, how the Halls and other local volunteers responded to a distress call from Texas farmers.

Following the featured speakers will be a business meeting and refreshments. The group will review the financial report and annual activities report and elect the board of officers.

The public is invited.

