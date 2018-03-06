Graham works with authorities to ID prank caller

ST. PARIS – A call to the Graham school district prompted school administrators and authorities to investigate. It was quickly determined that the threatening call, which described an alleged incident to take place at the high school, was not made in the state of Ohio and posed no threat. Graham and its partners shared their findings with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, county Prosecutor Kevin Talebi’s office and BCI are investigating the caller, with anticipated support of law enforcement from another state.

“Our partners at the police and sheriff’s offices, prosecutor’s office and BCI take each and every investigation seriously,” Graham Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said. “We do not recognize ‘prank calls’ as jokes about possible violence at Graham. We will take every measure to prosecute those who would threaten harm to our students or staff to the fullest extent the law allows.

“Our SRO (school resource officer), Tony Sells, and the Emergency Operations Team at GLS meet several times a year to review crisis plans and discuss unique situations to better understand how to handle them,” Koennecke added. “Based on the timing, nature, location and circumstances surrounding this call, it was determined that there was never a real threat to GHS, and the team handled the situation appropriately. Had our team felt at any time this threat was real, we would have followed other protocols.”

Submitted story

Submitted by the Graham school district.

Submitted by the Graham school district.