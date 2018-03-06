Library offers free automotive repair help online

Studies show consumers are keeping their cars longer. With more older cars on the road, repairs are on the rise. People in Champaign County interested in taking wrench into their own hands to save money now have a resource to help.

County residents can access reliable automotive help online 24/7 through ChiltonLibrary, a resource available on the Champaign County Library website. Trusted by automotive enthusiasts for more than 100 years, ChiltonLibrary supports “do-it-yourselfers” of all skill levels. No other source contains more years, makes and models.

“ChiltonLibrary helps patrons save money on car repairs by offering expert step-by-step guidance on how to conduct repairs themselves, or by having greater knowledge about their vehicle when taking it to a professional for service,” said Ty Henderson, director. “Residents with a library card can tap into this resource through their home computers, iPads or tablets around the clock, in addition to being able to access the information here at the library.”

ChiltonLibrary, from Gale, a Cengage company, provides access to repair, maintenance and service information on the most popular cars, trucks, vans and SUVs on the road today as well as many new vehicles. This continually updated resource provides step-by-step repair procedures as well as troubleshooting guides and diagnostic trouble codes, photos, illustrations, diagrams, and multimedia (videos and animations) to simplify even the most complicated tasks.

In addition to finding repair information, library users are able to:

· Look up recalls and service bulletins

· Find estimated labor time, helping users confidently estimate repair costs

· Prepare for ASE mechanic certification with test prep quizzes

ChiltonLibrary supplies a solution for the “do-it-yourselfer” that is easy to use no matter the skill level. With product enhancements such as mobile optimization and ReadSpeaker text-to-speech technology, ChiltonLibrary is a perfect solution for all vehicle needs. Repair, maintenance and specification tables provide critical data on thousands of domestic and imported models of cars and light trucks from 1940 onward.

Champaign County residents can access ChiltonLibrary from library computers or remotely by visiting the library’s website champaigncountylibrary.org

For questions or more information, contact the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., Urbana (937-653-3811).

