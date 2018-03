The Champaign County Farmers Market is gearing up for the 2018 market. There will be a meeting Thursday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Champaign County Library in Urbana. If interested in becoming a vendor at the Champaign County Farmers Market or returning vendor, plan to attend this meeting or contact Charlene Stapleton at 937-653-8418 for more information.

