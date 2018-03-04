Weatherize your home, lower your bills

Would you like to see your utility bills decrease? Bridges Community Action Partnership may be able to help home owners or renters.

The Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) provides services such as insulation, heating unit and water heater repair/replacement, reduction of air leakage, installation of CFL light bulbs and low-flow shower heads. Bridges may be able to assist with other repairs such as electrical and plumbing. Income eligibility is 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($49,200 per year for a family of four).

The following list includes documents required for assistance:

-Social security numbers for every household member

-All pages of your current electric and gas bill or information on your bulk fuel

-Birth dates for every household member

-Proof of all income received within the last 13 weeks or 12 months for all household members

-Proof of home ownership or title for mobile home

-If renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number

For further information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments, contact Bridges Community Action Partnership, 937-772-9164.

Visit Bridgescap.org

Submitted story

Submitted by the Bridges Community Action Partnership.

