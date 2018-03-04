Mechanicsburg High School presents ‘Cinderella’

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg High School’s spring musical is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, to be presented March 16, 17 and 18 in the MHS Commons. Show times are 7:30-10 p.m. March 16 and 17; and 2:30-6 p.m. March 18.

“We are excited to bring such a rich and beautiful story to the stage in Mechanicsburg,” said Amy Marsh, producer, Mechanicsburg alum and kindergarten teacher. “These kids have great talent, incredible energy and dedication. Please come out and show your support. You are guaranteed to enjoy the show. We look forward to continuing the annual musical for years to come.”

This production was originally produced for television by Rogers and Hammerstein in 1957 and starred Julie Andrews. In the MHS version, senior Stephanie Dietrich portrays Cinderella, junior Alex Miller is Prince Christopher, and senior Ellie Blanton is the Fairy Godmother. The students are under the direction of Miriam Ault, pastor of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Musical direction is by Matthew Smith, musical director of the church.

“We are seeking sponsorships from area businesses, organizations and individuals for the production,” Marsh said. “Parents and other community members have been building sets, finding props in their garages and assisting to locate costumes. However, there are additional expenses that must be covered and that is when we have to ask for financial support.”

To be a sponsor or purchase tickets, contact Marsh at 937-834-2453 x2137 or marsha@mcburg.org.

Breakfast with Cinderella and her pals

The cast of Cinderella will be decked out in their stage attire as they welcome everyone to breakfast with them from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 10, in the school commons. The cost is $5 per person. Don your own princess or other royal attire and have your photo taken with the cast.

All proceeds will go toward the cost of the stage production. For more info call Marsh at the above number.

Dress up and breakfast with the cast

Submitted story

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.